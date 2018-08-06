Leidos taps new senior executive to lead M&A strategy

Leidos Holdings Inc. has tapped a new senior executive to lead the Reston-based government IT services giant’s growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions. Randy Phillips comes to Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) with more than 30 years…

Randy Phillips comes to Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) with more than 30 years of corporate development experience, most recently as founder of The Silbis Group, a consulting firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Through an advisory role with private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, he was a senior vice president at Ellucian Inc., a higher education software company and a Reston neighbor of Leidos. He’s also done stints at Boeing, Computer Sciences Corp., Alcoa and TRW.

Leidos said Phillips has led transactions in 20 countries totaling more than $40 billion in value. He has been a strategic adviser to private equity firms (including KKR and General Atlantic, along with Leonard Green), public and private companies and investment management and advisory firms (including The Chertoff Group). At Boeing, he was responsible for…