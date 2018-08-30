Leesburg spinal surgery company K2M Group to sell for $1.4B

Leesburg-based K2M Group Holdings Inc. has reached a deal to sell to Fortune 500 medical technology firm Stryker Corp. for $1.4 billion in cash. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) said Thursday it will acquire all of K2M’s…

Leesburg-based K2M Group Holdings Inc. has reached a deal to sell to Fortune 500 medical technology firm Stryker Corp. for $1.4 billion in cash.

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) said Thursday it will acquire all of K2M’s (NASDAQ: KTWO) shares of stock for $27.50 per share — a 27 percent premium compared with the local spinal surgery device maker’s closing price on Wednesday.

In trading that ballooned to 62 times average daily trading volume, K2M’s investors on Thursday quickly elevated its share price at the exact same rate, by 27 percent to close out the Leesburg company’s shares at $27.50 for the day. Stryker shareholders didn’t seem quite as pleased — Stryker shares dipped $2.25, or 1.3 percent, to close at $169.02 on Thursday.

The deal is expected to close late in the fourth quarter, at which point K2M, which develops products for surgeons to treat complex spinal disorders, would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Stryker, which is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. K2M Chairman, CEO and President…