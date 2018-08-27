LaSalle will entertain Pebblebrook’s latest acquisition offer

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO) is going to take a closer look at a proposal to be acquired by fellow Bethesda hospitality real estate investment trust Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB). LaSalle announced Monday morning…

LaSalle announced Monday morning its board of trustees, through unanimous vote, determined an offer Pebblebrook presented last week “could reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal” than its pending deal to be acquired by an affiliate of private equity giant The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX).

The move could clear the way for Pebblebrook to acquire its competitor. Bloomberg reported Monday that it doesn’t seem like Blackstone wants to raise its offer for the lodging REIT. Pebblebrook has made numerous overtures for LaSalle since March, but up until now continually received the cold shoulder.

Pebblebrook’s most recent offer increased cash considerations in a cash-and-stock deal. Pebblebrook has offered 0.92 shares of its stock per share of LaSalle’s stock, with up to 30 percent…