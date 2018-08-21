202
Kohl’s CEO: Under Armour ‘has delivered very strong performance’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 21, 2018 2:27 pm 08/21/2018 02:27pm
It remains to be seen if Under Armour Inc. will successfully complete a turnaround, but the brand is performing well for Kohl’s Corp.

Apparel and footwear drove 3.1 comparable sales growth in the second quarter for Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s. CEO Michelle Gass pointed to the “continued momentum” by national brands as a driver in a call with analysts Tuesday morning. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) overall reported sales of $4.57 billion in the quarter.

Sales among the national brands, which include Under Armour, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG, increased 4 percent, Gass said.

In particular for Baltimore-based Under Armour, Gass said the sportswear maker “has delivered very strong performance in its second year and accelerated from its first quarter sales performance.” Nike (NYSE: NKE), Under Armour’s biggest rival and Kohl’s largest national brand, outperformed the retailer’s comparable sales growth at Kohl’s.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up more than 3 percent in mid-day trading…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

