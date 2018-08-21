Kohl’s CEO: Under Armour ‘has delivered very strong performance’

It remains to be seen if Under Armour Inc. will successfully complete a turnaround, but the brand is performing well for Kohl’s Corp. Apparel and footwear drove 3.1 comparable sales growth in the second quarter…

Apparel and footwear drove 3.1 comparable sales growth in the second quarter for Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl’s. CEO Michelle Gass pointed to the “continued momentum” by national brands as a driver in a call with analysts Tuesday morning. Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) overall reported sales of $4.57 billion in the quarter.

Sales among the national brands, which include Under Armour, Nike Inc. and Adidas AG, increased 4 percent, Gass said.

In particular for Baltimore-based Under Armour, Gass said the sportswear maker “has delivered very strong performance in its second year and accelerated from its first quarter sales performance.” Nike (NYSE: NKE), Under Armour’s biggest rival and Kohl’s largest national brand, outperformed the retailer’s comparable sales growth at Kohl’s.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up more than 3 percent in mid-day trading…