Judge overturns jury verdict against Rand Construction

A federal judge this week overturned a jury verdict that had determined Rand Construction Corp. retaliated against a former employee for taking medical leave, now saying the employee did not show sufficient evidence to support that claim.

Arlene Fry, formerly an executive assistant to Rand CEO Linda Rabbitt, claimed she was fired for taking two weeks of leave in 2016 to tend to symptoms related to multiple sclerosis, according to the original complaint filed in August 2017. Fry alleged retaliation under both the Family Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Rand said Fry was fired for performance issues that predated her medical leave or its knowledge of her condition.

In April, a jury had sided with Fry in the FMLA count, but sided with Rand on two other counts — the ADA claim, as well as a third count where Rand claimed misconduct by Fry for unlawfully copying other personnel communications unrelated to her in order to build her case against Rand and Rabbitt.…