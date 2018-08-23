Jonathan Aberman: What’s the mood in the D.C. region’s business community? Faint optimism

As we head into fall, I thought it was a good time to learn how a representative sample of our region’s experienced entrepreneurs feel about the economy and the region. Here are some of the…

As we head into fall, I thought it was a good time to learn how a representative sample of our region’s experienced entrepreneurs feel about the economy and the region. Here are some of the interesting things I learned, based on survey responses from close to 60 people.

When asked to rate their level of optimism from 1 to 100, with 50 being “neither optimistic or pessimistic,” the group’s average optimism level was 58. The reason for this tepid optimism? Two-thirds of the respondents pointed to general business conditions that were favorable to their business but couldn’t point to any particular reason for their optimism. In fact, they mostly dismissed the surging stock market, historically cheap credit and the recent tax cuts. If I had to sum up the general response, it would be that that the economy is on automatic pilot, with momentum coming from prior years, rather than from anything specific that is happening now.

Looking deeper into the responses, I saw the average…