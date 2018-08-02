Jonathan Aberman: The startup as disruptor? That is so old school.

We need to clearly understand the current state of technology innovation if our region’s economy is to grow. Relying on traditional models won’t get us where we need to be. The existing dominant paradigm views…

The existing dominant paradigm views technology innovation — using technology to create something new — as being either sustaining or disruptive:

A sustaining innovation is an incremental new capability, product or service that allows a company to continue to differentiate itself from its competitors. Improvements in a warehouse’s operations by using a new type of forklift robot and a consulting business’s use of new software to uncover previously invisible data trends are examples of sustaining innovations.

Disruptive innovations — those creating something that is exponentially different and valuable to customers — are much rarer than sustaining innovations. When disruptive innovations occur, they dramatically change the status quo in markets. They give the businesses that commercialize them opportunities…