Jonathan Aberman: My roadmap for our region’s innovation economy

In last week’s Amplified column, I discussed how the traditional wisdom that small business pursues disruptive innovation and big business pursues sustaining innovation may no longer hold. This is especially likely in industries consisting of only a few large players that both have the resources to engage in disruptive innovation themselves and to raise the costs of entry to would-be competitors.

This means that we need to think more clearly about how a startup operates in today’s marketplace. Admittedly, when a startup successfully disrupts a market, there is excitement and money to be made. But successful disruption is also extremely rare. If our primary goal is to grow our region’s overall tech economy, we must stop worshipping disruption by the newcomer and instead focus on how to help a larger number of companies succeed.

