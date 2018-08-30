Jonathan Aberman: Elon Musk failed to meet the three principles of investing

More than once, I have heard people say that investing in companies is like going to a casino. They are correct, but not for the reason they think. The recent brouhaha about Tesla’s shares and…

The recent brouhaha about Tesla’s shares and its CEO Elon Musk really brought this “casino” analogy home. When I spoke about it with a number of startup entrepreneurs, many had one question and one comment in common. The question: Shouldn’t a CEO be able to say whatever is on is mind? The observation: What’s the big deal, investing in a tech company is just like gambling in a casino. Everyone knows it’s risky.

There is a difference between taking an informed risk and taking on risks with inadequate information. Casinos like the ones operated in Las Vegas or closer to home at National Harbor are heavily regulated. And they are regulated for an important reason.

The opportunities for winning at these casinos may ultimately be determined by chance, but literally everything that surrounds that randomness is heavily controlled to…