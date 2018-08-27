John DeWolf, driving force behind downtown Columbia overhaul, dead at 63

John E. DeWolf III, who oversaw the redevelopment of downtown Columbia by Howard Hughes Corp., died last week after a more than two-year bout with cancer. DeWolf, 63, died Aug. 22. He joined Howard Hughes…

DeWolf, 63, died Aug. 22. He joined Howard Hughes in 2011 and was the company’s regional president of Columbia when it began its overhaul of downtown Columbia.

Howard Hughes is working on a $1 billion redevelopment of 391 acres, including new office space, retail and apartments. The reimagining of Columbia’s 50-year urban core began with DeWolf’s renovation of the Frank Gehry-designed, former Rouse Co. headquarters with the recruitment of Whole Foods Market as the anchor tenant.

Those who knew DeWolf described him as a visionary who worked tirelessly on making the transformation of Columbia a reality.

“John was an innovative thinker who not only understood the values of Howard County, but was able to incorporate these values into the redevelopment of downtown Columbia,” Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said on Monday.…