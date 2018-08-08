Jeff Bezos adds a keynote address to his September agenda in Greater Washington

Jeff Bezos will have a lot to say in Greater Washington come mid-September. Maybe Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will have announced its HQ2 decision by then, maybe not. But its CEO, also the founder of…

Maybe Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will have announced its HQ2 decision by then, maybe not. But its CEO, also the founder of Blue Origin, will certainly be in town, making the rounds.

The Air Force Association announced Wednesday that Bezos will keynote the 2018 Air, Space & Cyber Conference scheduled for Sept. 17-19 at National Harbor. That speech will follow the billionaire’s Sept. 13 address to The Economic Club of Washington, D.C, which may become the club’s most attended event ever.

For the National Harbor conference, Bezos is expected to “provide an update of his take on innovation in the space industry and Blue Origin,” his privately funded aerospace and spaceflight company, according to a release. The keynote address is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 3:40 p.m.

“AFA is proud to welcome thought-provoking industry leader Jeff Bezos as a keynote speaker at our largest event of the year,” AFA President…