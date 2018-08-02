Inside the new Guinness brewery in Maryland, set to open Friday

The first shipment of Guinness beer to the United States arrived through the port of Charleston in 1817, in eight large barrels called hogsheads. Some 200 years later, touting the “special bond” shared by Ireland…

Some 200 years later, touting the “special bond” shared by Ireland and the U.S., officials convened in Baltimore County to christen the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House — the first brewery on American soil for the iconic brand in more than 60 years.

The brewery, located at 5001 Washington Blvd. on the site of the historic Calvert Distillery in Relay, will officially open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Thursday, politicians and officials from Guinness parent company Diageo (NYSE: DEO) gathered for brews and tours of the new space, which cost more than $80 million to renovate and retrofit with a taproom, restaurant and production facility.

Diageo Beer Co. Chairman Tom Day called the opening a “monumental moment” representing a “step change in the enduring relationship between Guinness and America.”

“This brewery will be…