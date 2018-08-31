Balanced Fund 12093.91 + .11 + .48 + 3.50 Corporate A-Rated Debt – 1.61 Emerging Markets 328.10 + .40 + .63 – 7.86 Equity Income Fund 12104.64 – .18 + .13 + 4.48 GNMA 713.11…

Balanced Fund 12093.91 + .11 + .48 + 3.50

Corporate A-Rated Debt – 1.61

Emerging Markets 328.10 + .40 + .63 – 7.86

Equity Income Fund 12104.64 – .18 + .13 + 4.48

GNMA 713.11 + .06 – .08 – .46

General Municipal Debt 1313.01 + .05 – .01 + .70

Gold Fund 208.04 – .38 – 1.88 – 20.59

High Current Yield 2153.14 + .04 + .12 + 1.62

High Yield Municipal 617.42 – .02 + 2.36

International Fund 1871.24 – .71 + .09 – 2.32

Science and Technology Fund 2819.36 + .27 + 1.79 + 18.63

Short Investment Grade 355.17 + .08 + .06 + .69

Short Municipal 183.80 + .02 – .01 + .87

US Government 639.40 + .07 – .16 – .43

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.