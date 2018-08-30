202
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 6:29 pm 08/30/2018 06:29pm
Share

Balanced Fund 12080.31 – .30 + .73 + 3.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1961.40 + .06 – .25 – 1.61

Emerging Markets 326.94 – 1.52 + .85 – 8.18

Equity Income Fund 12126.33 – .47 + .76 + 4.67

GNMA 712.67 + .05 – .14 – .52

General Municipal Debt 1310.37 – .16 – .19 + .49

Gold Fund 207.97 – 2.12 + .95 – 20.62

High Current Yield 2153.99 + .03 + .22 + 1.66

High Yield Municipal 617.00 – .07 – .06 + 2.29

International Fund 1881.95 – .90 + 1.33 – 1.76

Science and Technology Fund 2811.38 – .42 + 2.83 + 18.30

Short Investment Grade 354.92 + .03 – .01 + .62

Short Municipal 183.76 – .02 – .02 + .85

US Government 638.82 + .08 – .25 – .52

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500