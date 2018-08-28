Balanced Fund 12084.65 – .05 + .63 + 3.42 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.80 – .26 – .27 – 1.74 Emerging Markets 331.03 – .07 + 1.94 – 7.03 Equity Income Fund 12147.42 – .10 +…

Balanced Fund 12084.65 – .05 + .63 + 3.42

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.80 – .26 – .27 – 1.74

Emerging Markets 331.03 – .07 + 1.94 – 7.03

Equity Income Fund 12147.42 – .10 + .48 + 4.85

GNMA 712.52 – .13 – .08 – .54

General Municipal Debt 1313.15 + .02 + .02 + .71

Gold Fund 211.56 – 1.81 + .44 – 19.25

High Current Yield 2152.70 – .01 + .27 + 1.60

High Yield Municipal 617.01 – .08 – .06 + 2.29

International Fund 1889.83 – .13 + 1.48 – 1.35

Science and Technology Fund 2802.28 + .21 + 3.17 + 17.91

Short Investment Grade 354.97 + .01 + .02 + .63

Short Municipal 183.79 – .02 – .01 + .86

US Government 638.56 – .15 – .18 – .57

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.