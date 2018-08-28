Balanced Fund 12084.65 – .05 + .63 + 3.42 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.80 – .26 – .27 – 1.74 Emerging Markets 331.03 – .07 + 1.94 – 7.03 Equity Income Fund 12147.42 – .10 +…
Balanced Fund 12084.65 – .05 + .63 + 3.42
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.80 – .26 – .27 – 1.74
Emerging Markets 331.03 – .07 + 1.94 – 7.03
Equity Income Fund 12147.42 – .10 + .48 + 4.85
GNMA 712.52 – .13 – .08 – .54
General Municipal Debt 1313.15 + .02 + .02 + .71
Gold Fund 211.56 – 1.81 + .44 – 19.25
High Current Yield 2152.70 – .01 + .27 + 1.60
High Yield Municipal 617.01 – .08 – .06 + 2.29
International Fund 1889.83 – .13 + 1.48 – 1.35
Science and Technology Fund 2802.28 + .21 + 3.17 + 17.91
Short Investment Grade 354.97 + .01 + .02 + .63
Short Municipal 183.79 – .02 – .01 + .86
US Government 638.56 – .15 – .18 – .57
-0-
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.