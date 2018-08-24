202
By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 6:23 pm 08/24/2018 06:23pm
Balanced Fund 12035.71 + .36 + .71 + 3.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1967.16 + .04 + .39 – 1.32

Emerging Markets 326.27 + .64 + 2.03 – 8.37

Equity Income Fund 12094.47 + .50 + .49 + 4.39

GNMA 713.68 + .15 – .38

General Municipal Debt 1313.36 + .04 + .11 + .72

Gold Fund 211.16 + 2.50 + 1.79 – 19.40

High Current Yield 2150.15 + .04 + .35 + 1.48

High Yield Municipal 617.11 – .04 + .07 + 2.31

International Fund 1867.77 + .57 + 1.57 – 2.50

Science and Technology Fund 2769.80 + 1.31 + 2.78 + 16.55

Short Investment Grade 355.03 + .02 + .09 + .65

Short Municipal 183.81 + .01 + .01 + .88

US Government 639.96 – .07 + .23 – .35

