Balanced Fund 12035.71 + .36 + .71 + 3.00
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1967.16 + .04 + .39 – 1.32
Emerging Markets 326.27 + .64 + 2.03 – 8.37
Equity Income Fund 12094.47 + .50 + .49 + 4.39
GNMA 713.68 + .15 – .38
General Municipal Debt 1313.36 + .04 + .11 + .72
Gold Fund 211.16 + 2.50 + 1.79 – 19.40
High Current Yield 2150.15 + .04 + .35 + 1.48
High Yield Municipal 617.11 – .04 + .07 + 2.31
International Fund 1867.77 + .57 + 1.57 – 2.50
Science and Technology Fund 2769.80 + 1.31 + 2.78 + 16.55
Short Investment Grade 355.03 + .02 + .09 + .65
Short Municipal 183.81 + .01 + .01 + .88
US Government 639.96 – .07 + .23 – .35
