Balanced Fund 11985.25 – .25 + .51 + 2.57 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1966.31 + .38 – 1.36 Emerging Markets 325.05 – .50 + 1.87 – 8.71 Equity Income Fund 12035.14 – .24 + .48 +…

Balanced Fund 11985.25 – .25 + .51 + 2.57

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1966.31 + .38 – 1.36

Emerging Markets 325.05 – .50 + 1.87 – 8.71

Equity Income Fund 12035.14 – .24 + .48 + 3.88

GNMA 713.63 + .18 – .39

General Municipal Debt 1312.62 – .03 + .04 + .67

Gold Fund 206.02 – 2.80 + 1.28 – 21.36

High Current Yield 2151.73 + .04 + .45 + 1.55

High Yield Municipal 616.96 – .06 + .05 + 2.28

International Fund 1856.38 – .70 + 1.45 – 3.09

Science and Technology Fund 2732.71 + .02 + 1.32 + 14.99

Short Investment Grade 354.99 – .01 + .10 + .64

Short Municipal 183.79 – .01 + .86

US Government 640.03 – .02 + .29 – .33

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.