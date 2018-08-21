Balanced Fund 12009.42 + .20 + .62 + 2.77 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1964.00 – .13 + .52 – 1.48 Emerging Markets 324.75 + .84 – .03 – 8.80 Equity Income Fund 12088.59 + .13 +…

Balanced Fund 12009.42 + .20 + .62 + 2.77

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1964.00 – .13 + .52 – 1.48

Emerging Markets 324.75 + .84 – .03 – 8.80

Equity Income Fund 12088.59 + .13 + 1.38 + 4.34

GNMA 713.10 – .06 + .15 – .46

General Municipal Debt 1313.11 + .04 + .20 + .70

Gold Fund 209.71 + .12 – 3.87 – 19.96

High Current Yield 2146.19 + .06 + .19 + 1.29

High Yield Municipal 616.97 – .04 + .18 + 2.28

International Fund 1860.82 + .53 + .81 – 2.86

Science and Technology Fund 2714.91 + .54 – .43 + 14.24

Short Investment Grade 354.92 – .01 + .11 + .62

Short Municipal 183.81 – .01 + .02 + .88

US Government 639.58 – .11 + .36 – .41

