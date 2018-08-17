Balanced Fund 11953.30 + .24 + .14 + 2.29 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1959.48 + .04 + .05 – 1.71 Emerging Markets 320.75 + .52 – 2.47 – 9.92 Equity Income Fund 12028.58 + .43 +…

Balanced Fund 11953.30 + .24 + .14 + 2.29

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1959.48 + .04 + .05 – 1.71

Emerging Markets 320.75 + .52 – 2.47 – 9.92

Equity Income Fund 12028.58 + .43 + 1.03 + 3.83

GNMA 712.55 + .03 – .03 – .54

General Municipal Debt 1311.84 – .02 + .11 + .61

Gold Fund 207.45 + 1.98 – 8.27 – 20.82

High Current Yield 2145.16 + .14 + .09 + 1.24

High Yield Municipal 616.40 – .04 + .10 + 2.19

International Fund 1838.28 + .46 – 1.14 – 4.04

Science and Technology Fund 2694.97 – .08 – 1.23 + 13.40

Short Investment Grade 354.69 + .01 + .04 + .56

Short Municipal 183.79 + .03 + .87

US Government 638.43 + .04 – .02 – .58

