Balanced Fund 11924.11 + .43 – .56 + 2.04
Balanced Fund 11924.11 + .43 – .56 + 2.04
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.68 + .02 + .30 – 1.75
Emerging Markets 319.03 + .15 – 4.75 – 10.40
Equity Income Fund 11981.22 + 1.03 – .10 + 3.42
GNMA 712.33 – .06 + .11 – .57
General Municipal Debt 1311.98 + .02 + .25 + .62
Gold Fund 202.68 – 2.01 – 11.18 – 22.64
High Current Yield 2144.48 + .25 – .12 + 1.21
High Yield Municipal 616.20 – .05 + .19 + 2.16
International Fund 1828.46 + .47 – 3.38 – 4.55
Science and Technology Fund 2697.17 + .30 – 1.85 + 13.49
Short Investment Grade 354.69 + .08 + .56
Short Municipal 183.79 + .06 + .87
US Government 638.24 – .06 + .29 – .61
