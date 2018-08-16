Balanced Fund 11924.11 + .43 – .56 + 2.04 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.68 + .02 + .30 – 1.75 Emerging Markets 319.03 + .15 – 4.75 – 10.40 Equity Income Fund 11981.22 + 1.03 –…

Balanced Fund 11924.11 + .43 – .56 + 2.04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.68 + .02 + .30 – 1.75

Emerging Markets 319.03 + .15 – 4.75 – 10.40

Equity Income Fund 11981.22 + 1.03 – .10 + 3.42

GNMA 712.33 – .06 + .11 – .57

General Municipal Debt 1311.98 + .02 + .25 + .62

Gold Fund 202.68 – 2.01 – 11.18 – 22.64

High Current Yield 2144.48 + .25 – .12 + 1.21

High Yield Municipal 616.20 – .05 + .19 + 2.16

International Fund 1828.46 + .47 – 3.38 – 4.55

Science and Technology Fund 2697.17 + .30 – 1.85 + 13.49

Short Investment Grade 354.69 + .08 + .56

Short Municipal 183.79 + .06 + .87

US Government 638.24 – .06 + .29 – .61

-0-

