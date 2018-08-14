Balanced Fund 11935.02 + .32 – .51 + 2.14 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1953.67 – .12 + .24 – 2.00 Emerging Markets 324.94 + .36 – 3.32 – 8.74 Equity Income Fund 11923.89 + .57 –…

Balanced Fund 11935.02 + .32 – .51 + 2.14

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1953.67 – .12 + .24 – 2.00

Emerging Markets 324.94 + .36 – 3.32 – 8.74

Equity Income Fund 11923.89 + .57 – .81 + 2.92

GNMA 712.16 – .06 + .28 – .59

General Municipal Debt 1310.37 – .03 + .13 + .49

Gold Fund 217.48 – 1.25 – 4.80 – 16.99

High Current Yield 2141.56 + .03 – .26 + 1.07

High Yield Municipal 615.62 – .05 + .19 + 2.06

International Fund 1844.67 – .05 – 2.72 – 3.71

Science and Technology Fund 2726.72 + .39 – .46 + 14.73

Short Investment Grade 354.58 + .01 + .11 + .52

Short Municipal 183.77 + .05 + .86

US Government 637.13 – .13 + .39 – .79

