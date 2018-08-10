Balanced Fund 11938.90 – .44 – .18 + 2.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.36 + .28 + .39 – 1.76 Emerging Markets 329.76 – 1.55 – 1.66 – 7.39 Equity Income Fund 11898.05 – .79 –…
Balanced Fund 11938.90 – .44 – .18 + 2.17
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1958.36 + .28 + .39 – 1.76
Emerging Markets 329.76 – 1.55 – 1.66 – 7.39
Equity Income Fund 11898.05 – .79 – .67 + 2.70
GNMA 712.73 + .16 + .29 – .51
General Municipal Debt 1310.08 + .10 + .13 + .47
Gold Fund 225.53 – 1.16 – 3.15 – 13.92
High Current Yield 2144.74 – .10 + .15 + 1.22
High Yield Municipal 614.36 – .11 + .02 + 1.85
International Fund 1860.44 – 1.69 – 1.65 – 2.88
Science and Technology Fund 2728.58 – .70 + .88 + 14.81
Short Investment Grade 354.64 + .06 + .13 + .54
Short Municipal 183.73 + .04 + .04 + .84
US Government 638.68 + .36 + .49 – .55
