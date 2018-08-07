Balanced Fund 11997.02 + .16 + .49 + 2.67 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1948.89 – .18 – .03 – 2.24 Emerging Markets 336.14 + .62 – .90 – 5.60 Equity Income Fund 12021.47 + .19 +…

Balanced Fund 11997.02 + .16 + .49 + 2.67

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1948.89 – .18 – .03 – 2.24

Emerging Markets 336.14 + .62 – .90 – 5.60

Equity Income Fund 12021.47 + .19 + .64 + 3.76

GNMA 710.15 – .15 + .05 – .87

General Municipal Debt 1308.86 + .01 – .08 + .38

Gold Fund 227.75 – 1.53 – 3.43 – 13.07

High Current Yield 2146.75 + .15 + .37 + 1.32

High Yield Municipal 613.77 – .11 – .16 + 1.75

International Fund 1895.27 + .52 – .78 – 1.06

Science and Technology Fund 2739.29 + .58 + 2.88 + 15.26

Short Investment Grade 354.17 – .03 + .07 + .41

Short Municipal 183.67 – .01 + .80

US Government 635.34 – .08 + .06 – 1.07

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.