Balanced Fund 11959.84 + .28 + .20 + 2.35
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1950.64 + .26 + .20 – 2.15
Emerging Markets 335.37 + .40 – 1.28 – 5.81
Equity Income Fund 11985.43 + .63 + .81 + 3.45
GNMA 710.61 + .10 + .19 – .81
General Municipal Debt 1306.81 – .12 – .19 + .22
Gold Fund 232.20 + .11 – 1.59 – 11.37
High Current Yield 2143.39 + .20 + .34 + 1.16
High Yield Municipal 613.81 – .07 – .08 + 1.76
International Fund 1890.82 + .17 – 1.12 – 1.30
Science and Technology Fund 2703.89 – .09 – .14 + 13.77
Short Investment Grade 354.19 + .05 + .11 + .42
Short Municipal 183.66 – .02 + .79
US Government 636.02 + .28 + .22 – .96
