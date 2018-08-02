Balanced Fund 11927.73 + .12 – .30 + 2.07 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1945.48 + .08 + .10 – 2.41 Emerging Markets 334.51 – 1.15 – 1.44 – 6.06 Equity Income Fund 11909.96 + .11 +…

Balanced Fund 11927.73 + .12 – .30 + 2.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1945.48 + .08 + .10 – 2.41

Emerging Markets 334.51 – 1.15 – 1.44 – 6.06

Equity Income Fund 11909.96 + .11 + .01 + 2.80

GNMA 709.85 + .05 + .11 – .91

General Municipal Debt 1306.95 – .12 – .17 + .23

Gold Fund 231.91 – .80 – 2.08 – 11.48

High Current Yield 2140.96 + .09 + .26 + 1.04

High Yield Municipal 613.78 – .07 – .05 + 1.76

International Fund 1886.66 – .87 – 1.02 – 1.51

Science and Technology Fund 2705.67 + 1.15 – 1.88 + 13.85

Short Investment Grade 353.99 + .03 + .10 + .36

Short Municipal 183.65 + .79

US Government 635.30 + .24 + .18 – 1.07

