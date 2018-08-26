In Russia, Raising Retirement Age Proves Unpopular and May Not Address Economic Woes

MOSCOW — During a recent episode of a popular talk show on Russian national TV, the discussion veered off the usual fare of celebrities revealing shocking secrets and instead focused on elderly residents explaining how…

MOSCOW — During a recent episode of a popular talk show on Russian national TV, the discussion veered off the usual fare of celebrities revealing shocking secrets and instead focused on elderly residents explaining how great their lives are.

“Nowadays no one is in a hurry to get old. Today’s grandmas and grandpas look much more like their children,” said Dmitry Borisov, host of “Let Them Talk,” a daily program on Channel One, one of Russia’s largest state-funded TV channels. “Women after 50 continue to work, get married, have plastic surgery and learn to use gadgets … Perceptions of (older) age is changing right in front of our eyes.”

The show’s upbeat tone, however, contrasted against nationwide public protests over a proposal the government announced in mid-June to raise the age of eligible retirement. The bill introduced to the parliament will gradually shift retirement age from 55 to 63 for women and from 60 to 65 for men.

As the bill winds its way through Russia’s national legislature, the Kremlin is spending this summer setting the wheels of its propaganda machine in motion. Mindful of the bill’s unpopularity, the government is trying to persuade voters it has their best interests at heart. Shows on state TV channels sing praises to the elderly who refuse to retire while news anchors discuss how necessary the reform is. State-backed newspapers, meanwhile, avoid phrases like “raising retirement age,” choosing instead to use expressions such as “modernizing the pension system.”

Experts say the government’s economic reforms, which also include raising the country’s value-added tax, or VAT, are necessary to improve the country’s finances. Leaders in the Kremlin face an aging country, a shrinking workforce providing less tax revenues and an economy battered by Western sanctions over Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and over a nerve agent attack in the United Kingdom.

But while analysts say lawmakers have few alternatives to raising the retirement age and increasing the VAT, they also quickly add that the moves are unlikely to significantly improve the country’s economy.

‘I Feel Like a Serf’

Authorities say raising the age for retirement will increase pension allowance. The average monthly pension currently amounts to 13,323 rubles, or $197; the government promises to increase it by 1,000 rubles each year, so that by 2024 it would reach 20,000 rubles, or $295.

Those moves incite little optimism. Russia’s economy is roughly similar in size as Canada and South Korea, according to the World Bank. Yet men in Russia live on average to just 66, according to the World Bank, significantly lower than those other two countries. In some regions in Russia that figure is lower, meaning many males will not live to see their pension, critics argue. For those who will, they will still see very little.

Natalya Rogozhina, 56, receives a monthly payment of $250 from her pension — the comparatively healthy figure is due to so-called “Moscow bonuses” — additional money the Moscow city government adds to city residents’ pensions. Still, Rogozhina says she continues to work — pensioners are allowed to keep working — because of the high cost of living in Russia’s capital.

“If it had been my only income, I would have been able to pay my utility bills and buy food, but that’s about it. I would have had to give up my car, vacation trips and much more.”

Rogozhina says she considers her pension as additional income allowing her to spend on things she cannot afford just on her salary. Most Russians use the same approach, says Oksana Sinyavskaya, deputy director of the Institute for Social Policy at the Higher School of Economics. Receiving pension payments allows Russians to change their working conditions, she says, such as working part-time or accepting a less demanding job.

“Russians rarely plan their lives decades ahead, but they remember that at a certain point — 55 for women and 60 for men — they will have this additional source of income. They use it to cover certain needs, like buy new furniture or appliances, or save up for later when they won’t be able to work, or help out their children and grandchildren.”

Natalya, a 47-year-old Muscovite who asked to withhold her last name, agrees. “I planned to work till 58 to 60 years. Starting to get a pension (at 55) meant I had freedom to decide what to do with my life — whether to continue with this job or do something else.”

Natalya and her husband Igor, 50, both say they are struggling to accept that they won’t see their pensions any time soon. Natalya would have to wait for 16 years instead of eight, and Igor – for the 15 years instead of 10. “Now I feel like I’ve been made a serf,” Natalya says.

Unavoidable, But Hardly Useful

Like in many other countries, pension schemes in Russia were designed decades ago. Now people live and work longer, and the overall population is aging, says Anton Tabakh, an economics professor with the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

Pension systems around the world are struggling to catch up with structural changes in economies, technology,” he says. “A proper pension reform (in Russia) was a long time coming.”

However, just raising the retirement age won’t solve Russia’s economic woes, Sinyavskaya says. The Russian pension scheme, which has frozen the savings of several generations of future pensioners, is unable to provide sustainable allowances. Nor will the government’s reforms raise people’s salaries, which remain low and thereby provide proportionally low payments to the nation’s pension fund.

The reforms will save the government money, Sinyavskaya acknowledges. The 2 percent raise of the VAT announced earlier this summer will boost revenue for the government, Tabakh says. But it is unlikely to significantly improve the country’s stagnating economy, which already is suffering under a poor investment climate. Ultimately, there will be little for the government to spend on, and Russia’s economic growth will remain stagnant, he says.

Not Good for Approval Ratings

The Kremlin tried to soften the political blow of unpopular reforms: Both the pension reform and the VAT increase were announced on June 14, the day the country celebrated the first day of the long-awaited World Cup. The strategy didn’t work. President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating dropped from 82 percent in April to 67 percent in July, according to a recent study released by the independent Levada pollster. Putin, who has enjoyed widespread public support, now has his lowest approval rating since late in 2013, on the eve of his move to annex Crimea.

During his 18-year tenure, Putin has said several times that the retirement age would not be raised while he is in office. He distanced himself from the reform, saying that he personally doesn’t like the idea. On Wednesday, he made a rare public concession, telling a national television audience that the retirement age for women will be raised only to 60.

But the damage is done, says political analyst Abbas Gallyamov. “This move, for the first time in a while, targets welfare, and that’s where people’s loyalty essentially ends. It only stretches over abstract things — like geopolitical games with Ukraine or the U.S., but not things directly concerning them.”

Even if the president finds a way to backpedal the reform, the opposition may take credit for scaring him into doing it. Several parties already have filed requests to the Central Election Commission to hold a countrywide referendum on it, and opposition firebrand Alexei Navalny is calling for yet another national protest on Sept. 9.

“And Putin, with his image of a strong leader, can’t afford to be seen as backing down under pressure. It is a very unfortunate situation for the regime,” Gallyamov says.

Update 08/30/18: This story has been updated to reflect Russian President Vladimir Putin’s revised position on the government’s proposed changes to overhaul the country’s pension plan.