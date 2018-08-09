ICF acquires disaster-recovery firm to address growing market

Key story highlights: DMS Disaster Consultants will operate as part of ICF’s disaster management and resilience division, which works with federal agencies as well as state and local communities. CEO Sudhakar Kesavan said ICF’s long-term…

DMS Disaster Consultants will operate as part of ICF’s disaster management and resilience division, which works with federal agencies as well as state and local communities.

CEO Sudhakar Kesavan said ICF’s long-term goal is to bolster what looks to be a steady stream of disaster recovery and planning work.

2017 was a record year for natural disaster damages in the U.S., according to studies, with NOAA estimating the costs at more than $300 billion.

ICF has acquired a Florida disaster planning and recovery services firm that will enhance this line of work for the Fairfax consulting company.

DMS Disaster Consultants will operate as part of ICF’s disaster management and resilience division, which works with federal agencies as well as state and local communities to manage large-scale disaster response, recovery and preparedness efforts.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

DMS has done similar work for more than 20 years and has developed project management software…