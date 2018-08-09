202
Home » Latest News » ICF acquires disaster-recovery firm…

ICF acquires disaster-recovery firm to address growing market

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 9, 2018 11:06 am 08/09/2018 11:06am
Share

Key story highlights:

DMS Disaster Consultants will operate as part of ICF’s disaster management and resilience division, which works with federal agencies as well as state and local communities.
CEO Sudhakar Kesavan said ICF’s long-term goal is to bolster what looks to be a steady stream of disaster recovery and planning work.
2017 was a record year for natural disaster damages in the U.S., according to studies, with NOAA estimating the costs at more than $300 billion.

ICF has acquired a Florida disaster planning and recovery services firm that will enhance this line of work for the Fairfax consulting company.

DMS Disaster Consultants will operate as part of ICF’s disaster management and resilience division, which works with federal agencies as well as state and local communities to manage large-scale disaster response, recovery and preparedness efforts. 

Terms weren’t disclosed. 

DMS has done similar work for more than 20 years and has developed project management software…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500