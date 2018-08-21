Hulu, Verizon, YouTube TV among those kicking tires on D.C. United local media rights

Even before soccer superstar Wayne Rooney came to town, D.C. United had been shopping its local media rights to several digital media companies. Hulu showed interest earlier this year, before the new Audi Field hosted its first game,…

Hulu showed interest earlier this year, before the new Audi Field hosted its first game, sources said. Verizon and YouTube TV also showed interest.

The presence of the 32-year-old Liverpudlian on the team should increase the value of those rights. But the fact that digital media companies are showing interest in the rights marks the continuation of a leaguewide trend. MLS teams in Seattle, Orlando and Los Angeles have cut deals with YouTube TV. The Chicago Fire has a streaming deal with ESPN+.

D.C. United’s current deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) ends after this season. The team signed a deal with Sinclair, which owns the local ABC affiliate and a local cable news channel, in 2016. It spent the previous 19 years on NBC Sports Washington. According to SBJ’s RG Live, Sinclair does not pay a rights fee and…