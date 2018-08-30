How to Start a Franchise

Launching a franchise can be an enticing endeavor for entrepreneurs who want to be their own boss. It can also be a savvy move for independent business owners looking to expand their operations and increase…

Launching a franchise can be an enticing endeavor for entrepreneurs who want to be their own boss. It can also be a savvy move for independent business owners looking to expand their operations and increase their company’s scale and profitability. Though starting a franchise is no easy feat, with startup costs, working capital and marketing and legal fees to consider, taking this significant step can afford long-term financial success.

Still, getting a franchise off the ground can be challenging and establishing realistic expectations is critical. “There’s a misconception that just because you purchased a successful franchise you will automatically be successful. All businesses need to put the time in and work hard to succeed,” says Vinnie Sposari, the owner of a Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise in Seattle.

If you’ve recently purchased a franchise or you’re contemplating starting a franchise, here’s a primer from several franchise owners and consultants on what to expect, and tips for navigating the transition.

Hire professionals. If you haven’t consulted with a franchise attorney, you should hire an attorney, stat. A franchise attorney can suggest, for instance, whether your business should be an LLC or a Subchapter S corporation or possibly a C corporation. There are advantages to all options, in terms of taxes and liabilities. For instance, the owners of LLCs and corporations aren’t personally responsible for business debts and liabilities, so a lawsuit filed by a customer would be directed at your business. You may also want to consider hiring an accountant to make sure you’re correctly managing your finances, like payroll and all the paperwork that comes with it.

Carefully consider where to locate your business. Remember, not all franchises have brick-and-mortar locations. You may be buying a food truck, for instance. Some franchises even allow you to work out of your home, if you’re going to be spending most of your time on the phone and over email, or out in the field.

But it’s more likely than not that you’ll be looking for real estate to buy or lease. Finding the right location isn’t something you want to put off, says Mark Johnson, executive vice president of sales for Stratus Building Solutions, a commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning and is headquartered in North Hollywood, California.

You’ll then need to decide if you’re going to lease or buy the space, Johnson says, and there’s more work to do after that. “Depending on the level of renovations needed, as well as [needing to buy] equipment and supplies, or delays in permits, inspections, approvals, shipping times and so on — any or all of that can negatively impact the completion of the location,” Johnson says.

And if you can’t open for business due to your location not being ready, you’ll risk burning through your initial capital.

Develop a training program. Most, if not all, franchises have a training program for its franchisees. Exactly what you’ll learn depends on the franchise, but if you bought a restaurant, for example, you’ll learn the nuts and bolts of how the management system works, so your restaurant operates in the same way as all other restaurants in the franchise. Of, if you buy a tax accounting franchise, for instance, you’ll learn how to run it exactly the way all the other tax accounting franchises function. You’ll likely have managers and other key staff go through the training as well, so they can train new employees, but keep in mind, how each franchise handles its training differs.

“The enthusiasm and energy of new franchisees is great, but it can also lead to impatience,” says Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, a franchise which has over 360 locations throughout North America. He adds that a lot of franchise owners tend to think: “Why read through the whole manual? Why watch every training video? I’m ready to get out there now.”

The problem with that mindset, according to Barnett, is “then a disaster strikes. A carpet gets ruined, a customer is angry and problems stack up quickly because the new franchisee didn’t embrace the training that the franchise organization offers.”

“You may be the best sales person in the world, but that doesn’t make you great in the franchise system you’ve purchased,” says Andy Pittman, the CEO of ShelfGenie, a custom shelving franchise headquartered in Atlanta. He says that “a franchise system is like a bicycle. When you follow the system, it rides and rolls great. When you start changing the system, the wheels and tires start to square off and eventually the bike falls over.”

And keep in mind, your employees need to be trained, too, and that time costs money. David Busker, a franchise consultant in St. Louis, encourages franchise owners to hire early. (Busker works with FranChoice, a network of franchise consultants.)

“If you have a general manager or other key employees in the business, the sooner you hire them and incorporate them into the franchisor training and onboarding, the more quickly you will be able to focus on working on the strategic aspects of the business and not getting stuck in the details. This will lead to a more successful launch,” Busker says.

Invest in your business. According to Sposari, many franchise systems offer a business plan to keep franchise owners on track. “That plan will include operation steps, marketing and budgets. Use the entire system, not just bits and pieces of it,” he says.

Lee DiPrizito, who owns multiple Moe’s Southwest Grills in New York and New Jersey, says that you’ll likely be spending money on advertising and payroll early on — and just look at it as investment. “As soon as you start to cut corners, you’re going to fail,” he says. In fact, if you’re able, he suggests resisting the temptation to take any money out of your business for 12 to 16 months after you launch.

If you’ve just purchased a franchise, breathe and celebrate for a moment, Busker says. “It’s nerve-wracking to make such a big decision and investment after weeks of due diligence, so take a moment to celebrate the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey,” he says. “And don’t panic. Keep your confidence high. Enjoying the adventure and process of discovery will help you be more successful and overcome challenges.”

Correction 09/04/18: A previous version of this story misidentified FranChoice as a franchise.