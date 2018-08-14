How Good Tax Planning Can Reduce the Cost of Higher Education

Shorter days and cooler temperatures mean summer is coming to an end. Football season is kicking off, and millions of students across America are heading back to school. While some are already dreaming of a…

Shorter days and cooler temperatures mean summer is coming to an end. Football season is kicking off, and millions of students across America are heading back to school. While some are already dreaming of a white Christmas, others are poring over their budgets trying to figure out how to pay for college.

For many, the cost of higher education can be offset by federal income tax credits. Like seemingly everything else in the tax code, tax breaks are complicated and require advance planning and coordination by students and parents alike. Here’s what families with college-bound students need to know about filing taxes.

Federal income tax credits can offset the costs of higher education by up to $2,500 per student per year. Of course, the student, expenses and educational institution all must meet certain criteria. Here are a few definitions:

Qualified education expenses can include tuition, books, fees and some other costs required for enrollment or attendance at an eligible educational institution. The costs of being away from home, such as room, board and transportation are not allowable expenses for the purposes of these credits.

An eligible educational institution is a school offering education beyond high school. It can be a college, university, trade or other postsecondary institution eligible to receive federal student aid through the U.S. Department of Education. This includes most accredited public and private postsecondary institutions. To verify that a school is eligible, check this list from the Education Department.

While there are a variety of tax breaks for education, tax credits will be the focus of this post as they offer the biggest benefit to students. Here’s why: Credits create actual tax savings while adjustments and deductions merely reduce income before the tax is calculated. For more on tax benefits for education see IRS publication 970 or consult a licensed tax professional.

Get familiar with education tax credits. There are two main education credits, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, commonly called the AOTC, and the Lifetime Learning Credit. Most students paying qualified education expenses at an eligible educational institution will be able to apply for one of these credits.

Consider the American Opportunity Tax Credit. The best credit is usually the American Opportunity Tax Credit. To be eligible for the AOTC, a student must meet the following criteria:

— Pursuing a degree or other recognized education credential.

— Not have finished the first four years of higher education at the beginning of the tax year.

— Not have claimed the credit for more than four tax years.

— Be enrolled at least half-time for at least one academic period beginning in the current tax year.

— Not have a felony drug conviction at the end of the tax year.

The amount of the credit is 100 percent of the first $2,000 of qualified education expenses paid for each eligible student and 25 percent of the next $2,000 of qualified education expenses paid for that student, for a total of $2,500. If the credit reduces tax liability to zero, 40 percent of the remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) may be recognized in the form of a tax refund.

Get to know the Lifetime Learning Credit. Students who don’t qualify for the AOTC may be eligible to claim the Lifetime Learning Credit. As the name implies, this credit is often claimed by students who have completed the first four years of postsecondary education, whether pursuing a graduate or additional degree, or certain classes to attain or improve job skills.

The amount of the Lifetime Learning Credit is 20 percent of the first $10,000 of qualified education expenses paid for a maximum credit of $2,000 per student per year and is not refundable. Both credits are claimed on IRS Form 8863 whether filing on paper or using software.

Know how to take advantage of education tax credits. Maximizing these credits requires planning and coordination by students and their families. Since many students qualify as dependents on their parents’ tax returns, it is critical to note that the credit goes with the student. Therefore, if a student files his own tax return, he or she would claim the credit. However, if the student is claimed as a dependent on his or her parents’ return, the parents would claim the credit.

Based on the income of the student and the parents, you or your tax professional should analyze where the credit should be claimed to maximize its efficiency. For example a student who only works part-time during the summer may be required to file a federal income tax return but will likely be in a low tax bracket with a minimal tax liability and would therefore not benefit much from an education tax credit. Meanwhile, if his parents are both employed full-time, they would likely be in a much higher tax bracket with a much higher tax liability and would recognize a greater benefit from claiming both the student and the credit, if eligible. It is imperative for students and their families to have these conversations before the tax returns are filed.

Don’t forget about phase-outs. Phase-outs are generally designed to keep high-income taxpayers from claiming certain tax breaks. They are reduced as income increases and are eliminated past certain thresholds. Families must consider them when deciding where and how to claim an education tax credit. For 2018, the AOTC phases out when modified adjusted gross income hits $180,000 for married taxpayers or $90,000 for singles. The 2018 limits appear to be $134,000 for married couples and $67,000 for singles for the Lifetime Learning Credit. Neither credit can be claimed by someone married but filing separately.

Think carefully about timing. Since many students start in the fall and spend more than four years in college, it may be beneficial to claim the Lifetime Learning Credit during the first year, then switch to the AOTC for the next four years before switching back.

Like the old saying goes, failing to plan is planning to fail. There are numerous tax breaks for higher education, but careful planning and coordination are required to maximize the benefits.

Correction 08/22/18: A previous version of this article misstated when the American opportunity tax credit phases out.