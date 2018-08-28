The GSA wanted to move the FBI. The FBI wanted to stay. Here’s how the FBI won.

Lawmakers from Maryland and Virginia resumed their calls Monday to move the FBI to a suburban location in Maryland or Virginia in the wake of new revelations about the Trump administration’s involvement in an about-face…

But it turns out the report that provided the fodder — an investigation by the office of the General Services Administration’s inspector general — also revealed divisions between the GSA and FBI over where the FBI should be based dating to early August 2017, soon after plans were scrapped to move the FBI to a campus-like setting in either Greenbelt, Landover or Springfield.

A detailed timeline contained in the IG report and subsequent response by the GSA reveal that GSA Administrator Emily Murphy and her agency continued to explore suburban options, including holding meetings with local government officials, while FBI Director Christopher Wray began to explore other alternatives…