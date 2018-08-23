202
How comScore helped select the release date of Michael Moore’s new Trump documentary

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 23, 2018 8:26 am 08/23/2018 08:26am
It’s been a tumultuous couple of years for comScore Inc.

The Reston-based audience measurement company has dealt with executive and board turnover, investigations, lawsuits and revenue restatements. The turmoil — all well-documented in the Washington Business Journal — has cast the company’s future in doubt on more than one occasion.

But amidst it all, comScore has continued its main work — something less chronicled here — helping companies make sense of audiences across today’s many different platforms. That work includes delivering assessments to Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the company announced it helped Briarcliff Entertainment, a new company from veteran film exec Tom Ortenberg, select a release date for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore’s new documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” through its Forecast analytics platform. The film chronicles the election and presidency of Donald Trump and its title is a reference to the date the Associated Press called the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

