How comScore helped select the release date of Michael Moore’s new Trump documentary

The Reston-based audience measurement company has dealt with executive and board turnover, investigations, lawsuits and revenue restatements. The turmoil — all well-documented in the Washington Business Journal — has cast the company’s future in doubt on more than one occasion.

But amidst it all, comScore has continued its main work — something less chronicled here — helping companies make sense of audiences across today’s many different platforms. That work includes delivering assessments to Hollywood.

On Wednesday, the company announced it helped Briarcliff Entertainment, a new company from veteran film exec Tom Ortenberg, select a release date for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore’s new documentary, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” through its Forecast analytics platform. The film chronicles the election and presidency of Donald Trump and its title is a reference to the date the Associated Press called the…