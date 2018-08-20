How Can I Build a Budget When My Paychecks Are Inconsistent?

As a touring musician, writer and speaker, Simon Tam rarely knows exactly how much money he’ll make each month. “The life of musician is an interesting one — you show up and play and get…

As a touring musician, writer and speaker, Simon Tam rarely knows exactly how much money he’ll make each month.

“The life of musician is an interesting one — you show up and play and get a percentage of bar sales or door ticket sales, so there’s no flat amount you get paid,” says Tam, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and plays bass in The Slants, a band that plays ’80s-inspired music.

To make sure that he has enough to cover basic expenses, Tam is businesslike with his budget. “I’m basically running my own business,” he says. “It’s a performing arts organization that just happens to be a rock band.”

To accommodate inconsistent paychecks and make ends meet in good times and bad times, Tam tracks how much he needs to spend on necessities, such as housing, and avoids excessive spending on things like restaurant meals. “Every time I have a bigger [cash] bump, I put the amount I need at the very minimum into the checking account,” Tam says. “Then I divide up the rest into charitable giving and savings.”

“Having a reserve you can draw from when things go more slowly is key,” adds Tam, whose wife also earns irregular paychecks as an artist.

You don’t have to play in a rock band to experience a financial situation like Tam’s. Many professionals — from waitresses to stockbrokers, salesmen and freelancers — work jobs in which pay fluctuates depending on the number of gigs they book or products they sell.

Because budgeting works best when you know how much money is coming in and going out, an inconsistency in earnings makes it difficult to manage money effectively. But, experts say, workers who earn variable paychecks shouldn’t despair. There are several strategies they can utilize to make budgeting more streamlined, even when they don’t know how much they’ll make in any given month.

Here’s how to build a budget when your paychecks are inconsistent:

Know your monthly expenses. You may not know what your paycheck will look like next month, but you still need to know what your essential living expenses are. “The basic thing I like to get people to think about is to understand expenses — discretionary and nondiscretionary expenses,” says Jamie Ebersole, a certified financial planner in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. “Get a baseline of what you need to pay every month, [and] target income to make sure you at least have that amount of money coming in for that period.”

Use a digital budgeting tool, spreadsheet or whatever system works for you to track your spending for several months. Note which expenses are regular necessities, such as rent, food and insurance payments, and which are discretionary, such as dining out and travel.

Your goal will be to have at least enough money to cover core living expenses each month, even during professional dry spells. “Having a good handle on the expense side is what makes it manageable for people who do operate within that less-than-traditional income-stream environment,” Ebersole says.

Write yourself a paycheck. To avoid overspending when business is booming, one method is to channel your earnings, bonuses and other variable pay into a savings account. Next, set up automatic payments from that savings account into your checking account for the same amount each month, creating a predictable income stream even in an unpredictable earnings environment.

For workers who have variable income, this method creates “their own little paycheck, so to speak,” says Melissa Sotudeh, a wealth advisor at Halpern Financial in Rockville, Maryland. “Creating a structure for something that’s nonstructured creates a big difference.”

Build a buffer. To ensure that your automatically transferred “paychecks” don’t bounce, you need to have a strong financial buffer for times when business is slow. “We generally say you want about a year’s worth of core expenses [saved] because you’re actually, for lack of a better term, you’re cannibalizing the savings,” Sotudeh says.

In addition to a robust savings buffer, Ebersole recommends having a rainy day fund that you only tap in emergencies. Your income buffer fund, on the other hand, may be drawn down more regularly.

While it may sound intimidating to build such a large emergency cash reserve, experts say, this strategy is what makes living with a nontraditional earnings structure work. You need to build the cushion when you’re flush and try to spend it down as slowly as possible when you’re struggling.

If you find that you’re spending that cash reserve down too quickly, it’s time to revisit your discretionary spending and see where you can cut back, Sotudeh says.

Don’t neglect long-term goals. Your pay may be unpredictable, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect your long-term financial goals, including saving for retirement. “Your pay structure is independent of your financial goals,” Sotudeh says.

Consider your retirement contributions and any other goal-focused contributions — such as saving for a home down payment — as a necessary part of your financial plan.

Ebersole recommends always contributing enough to take advantage of a company 401(k) match if you have access to one, and earmarking a certain percentage of each paycheck to long-term savings instead of a fixed amount. That way, if you have a month where you make $1,000, you’re able to contribute less than another month when you make $5,000.

Reward yourself. Budgeting when you have inconsistent paychecks is tough, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t reward yourself when you score a huge new contract or a land a major gig.

After you’ve padded any savings, cared for long-term goals and covered the requisite living expenses, use some of your income to fund a reasonable reward. When he has a great month or week, Tam will treat himself to something nice. “You need some kind of positive reinforcement,” he says.

