How a Chesapeake Bay yacht dealer sailed into the Inc. 5000

It certainly did not look promising when Rob Taishoff and two of his friends who all just retired from active duty got together and decided to buy a boat company coming out of the Great Recession.

“People don’t need boats. No matter how big or small it is, it’s a luxury item,” said Taishoff, now CEO and principal of Annapolis Yacht Sales.

But the Annapolis boat dealer’s recent revenue growth is emblematic of a turnaround in an industry that was drastically affected by the economic downturn more than a decade ago.

AYS recently landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private business (at No. 4,389) despite being a 65-year-old company in a once floundering industry. The list is often full of young companies in emerging sectors like tech. But AYS, which claims to be the largest yacht broker on the Chesapeake Bay, reported $45.2 million in revenue last year and 75 percent growth over a three-year period.

