Hold the phone: Alexandria deli serves as lifeline during Manafort trial

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 9, 2018 12:24 pm 08/09/2018 12:24pm
Key story highlights:

Reporters and other Manafort trial attendees can’t bring phones into the federal courthouse in Alexandria.
The solution: A deli across the square from court holds phones and other electronics for $2 per item.
The trial has brought a small windfall to the business during a usually slow time.

It’s almost 10 a.m. — well after the morning rush — when a group of men in suits hurry into Cafe Gallery and Market across from the federal courthouse on Jamieson Avenue in Alexandria and plunk down their smartphones. 

They’re there, improbably, to leave their phones, laptops and other electronics behind the deli’s counter while they head into courthouse — a service Cafe Gallery provides for a cool $2 per item because you can’t bring any electronics into courthouses in Virginia. Behind the counter, Kaitlyn Lee begins methodically labeling the computers and phones and taking money, when the group abruptly decides they’ll leave their stuff in the car and…

