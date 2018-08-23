Hilton names new chief of the Americas

McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has named a new chief of all Americas. Danny Hughes, a Hilton (NYSE: HLT) veteran, was named executive vice president and president, Americas. He will oversee Hilton’s interests and growth…

McLean-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has named a new chief of all Americas.

Danny Hughes, a Hilton (NYSE: HLT) veteran, was named executive vice president and president, Americas. He will oversee Hilton’s interests and growth strategy in North, Central and South America, “with a focus on enhancing the managed portfolio,” per a release.

Hughes starts in the new role on Sept. 4. Based in McLean, he will report directly to Hilton President and CEO Christopher Nassetta.

“Danny is a 30-year Hilton and hospitality industry veteran with professional expertise developed in property, operations, and commercial leadership roles,” Nassetta said in the release. “He is a shrewd commercial leader and a consistent advocate for our guests, Team Members, and owners. Danny’s successful track record of finding and capturing growth opportunities is a key reason for his elevation to the region’s lead role.”

Since 2014, Hughes has led Hilton’s revenue management and sales team…