Herndon company acquiring government software business

Key story highlights: The deal is another example of a large company divesting its government services business, one that generated $113 million in revenue last year. The buyer, Herndon-based Avenu Insights & Analystics, touts its…
Key story highlights:
The deal is another example of a large company divesting its government services business, one that generated $113 million in revenue last year.
The buyer, Herndon-based Avenu Insights & Analystics, touts its tech-fueled abilities to enhance revenue for local governments.
The seller, Conduent Inc., is looking to shed $1 billion in revenue associated with non-core assets.
Avenu Insights and Analytics, a Herndon government tech contractor, is buying the government software business of Conduent Inc., a $6 billion publicly held company based in New Jersey.
The deal is another example of a large company divesting its government services business and expands Avenu’s customer presence to all 50 states and Canada. Avenu touts its tech-fueled abilities to enhance revenue for local governments, using administrative expertise and automated payment systems to boost audit results and better pinpoint improper or underreported revenue.