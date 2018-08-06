Herndon company acquiring government software business

Key story highlights: The deal is another example of a large company divesting its government services business, one that generated $113 million in revenue last year. The buyer, Herndon-based Avenu Insights & Analystics, touts its…

Avenu Insights and Analytics, a Herndon government tech contractor, is buying the government software business of Conduent Inc., a $6 billion publicly held company based in New Jersey.

The deal is another example of a large company divesting its government services business and expands Avenu’s customer presence to all 50 states and Canada. Avenu touts its tech-fueled abilities to enhance revenue for local governments, using administrative expertise and automated payment systems to boost audit results and better pinpoint improper or underreported revenue.

