Here’s your chance to buy into the Huntington Club redevelopment

The IDI Group is seeking buyers for parts of the Huntington Club condominium complex in Fairfax County after the property’s condo association voted late last year to terminate to make way for the site’s redevelopment.

Commercial real estate brokerage Fraser Forbes recently began marketing the 19.5-acre site at 2601 Indian Drive, adjacent to the Huntington Metro in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, Fraser Forbes spokesman Rick Hinshaw said. The brokerage plans to issue a solicitation seeking bids for the land bays that make up what could be one of the largest projects in Northern Virginia, including townhouses, mid-rise condos, and apartments.

The complex, developed in the late 1960s as the Telegraph Hill Apartments, now features 364 garden and townhouse-style units in 10 buildings. The Board of Supervisors voted in January to approve a comprehensive plan amendment clearing the way for a much more dense development of roughly 533 multifamily units, 1,013 condominiums and 67 townhomes,…