Here’s what the inside of Amtrak’s new Acela trains will look like

Your future Acela ride might just be a little more comfortable.

Amtrak unveiled the interior of its new Acela Express fleet set to enter service in the Northeast Corridor in 2021.

The new fleet train sets will accommodate 386 passengers while maintaining the comfort and space of the current train sets. The new design is borne from the recommendations of Amtrak customers.

The new trains will feature leather seats, dual tray tables and an onboard information system with six LED screens in each car that provide information on train location, speed and conductor announcements.

Other amenities include in-seat lighting with personal outlets and USB portals and a seat reservation system that easily identifies seat availability. The prototypes are currently in production and will be ready by 2019.

In the meantime, Amtrak has invested more than $4 million in the refurbishing the interiors of its current Acela fleet.