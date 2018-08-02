Here are D.C.’s contenders for Bon Appétit’s best new restaurants honors

Washington’s culinary scene is once again well represented on Bon Appétit’s annual list of nominees for its Best New Restaurants in America. This year’s local honorees include: Mt. Pleasant bakery and dining spot Elle, Rose…

This year’s local honorees include: Mt. Pleasant bakery and dining spot Elle, Rose Previte’s Middle Eastern and North African spot Maydan just off 14th Street NW, and the three full-service restaurants inside the Line hotel in Adams Morgan. Those spots — earning one combined nomination — include Spike Gjerde’s A Rake’s Progress, Erik Bruner-Yang’s Brothers & Sisters and its, well, sibling restaurant Spoken English.

The honorees will be whittled down to the Hot 10 on Aug. 14.

Last year, Aaron Silverman’s Pineapple and Pearls in Barracks Row and Petworth haunts Himitsu and Timber Pizza Co. made the magazine’s list of nominees.

Columbia Heights Filipino spot Bad Saint was the last D.C. restaurant to earn a place in Bon Appétit’s Hot 10, earning the No. 2 spot in 2016.