Help wanted: Amazon goes on Baltimore County hiring spree

About 1,500 jobs at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be up for grabs beginning next week in Baltimore County.

It will be the latest hiring spree for the retailer in Maryland as the company moves toward a workforce of about 6,000 in the state. Amazon has fulfillment centers in Baltimore and Cecil County and other sortation and distribution facilities in other areas.

The new hires will come as the finishing touches are put on a $225 million distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Dundalk this month. Overall, Amazon is pledging to add 50,000 workers in 12 cities, the retailer said last August as it expanded its distribution network.

The new local jobs are being promoted by the Baltimore County Job Connector in a series of eight job fairs beginning Sept. 5. The push will help to fill the 855,000 square feet of workspace at the former Sparrows Point with full- and part-time workers.

“Amazon is hiring on-the-spot,” said Will Anderson, director of the Baltimore County Department…