Harris Teeter cuts pharmacist hours, pay

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 7:31 am 08/03/2018 07:31am
Harris Teeter has reduced hours and pay for its full-time pharmacists. Starting Wednesday, pharmacists will work 32 hours — though they’ll still be considered full-time employees for benefits purposes, says Danna Robinson, spokeswoman. 

Pay will be cut to reflect the hours worked. The decision to trim hours impacts full-time pharmacists at roughly 200 stores, Robinson says.

Overall, the grocer has nearly 250 locations across seven states and Washington, D.C. Harris Teeter is the fourth-largest grocery retailer in Greater Washington by market share, according to Washington Business Journal research. It had 42 stores in the region as of 2016.

Part-time positions are not affected and no jobs were eliminated in this change, she adds.

Robinson says the grocer — a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.: (NYSE: KR) — made the changes after reviewing its “pharmacy staffing model to ensure that we continue to remain viable and competitive in the market.”

