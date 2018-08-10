GWU Hospital to oversee UMC replacement in Southeast

The District plans to put George Washington University Hospital in charge of a new facility that will replace United Medical Center in Southeast as part of a larger goal to provide better health care for…

The District plans to put George Washington University Hospital in charge of a new facility that will replace United Medical Center in Southeast as part of a larger goal to provide better health care for residents in wards 7 and 8 — and for the D.C. government to get out of the hospital operating business.

The District signed a letter of intent Friday afternoon with GWU to develop a new hospital on the St. Elizabeths campus that will replace city-owned UMC, a beleaguered, financially challenged facility located on the District’s border with Prince George’s County.

Rashad Young, the city’s administrator, told me that running medical facilities is not a “core strength” of the District, and that the city wanted to place that responsibility into the hands of experts.

“We want people who have the expertise, who have the knowledge, and the ability to provide these services to residents,” Young said. “We want to be out of the hospital operating business. We want the hospital business…