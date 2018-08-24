Good week for Alion: Close MacB deal, confirm spot on $28B contract

A day after closing on a long-awaited M&A splash, Alion Science and Technology also revealed it’s one of the government contractors picked to compete for task orders on a $28 billion military research and development…

The McLean-based engineering and tech company said Thursday it won a spot on the Department of Defense’s potential nine-year, $28 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC).

The research, development, test and evaluation contract covers basic and applied research, advanced technology and component development, systems development and demonstration, management support and operational systems development. The DTIC is based at Fort Belvoir and is a key repository of defense engineering and research information. That includes its Information Analysis Centers, which supply technical analysis and data support for several government agencies.

The DOD revealed the contract award last week. Along with…