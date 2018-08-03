Gold, silver up

NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,214.20 an ounce — up $3.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.41 an ounce,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,214.20 an ounce — up $3.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.41 an ounce, up eight cents.

