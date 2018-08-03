202
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver up

Gold, silver up

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 4:06 pm 08/03/2018 04:06pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,214.20 an ounce — up $3.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.41 an ounce, up eight cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500