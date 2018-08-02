Gold, silver slip

NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,210.60 an ounce — down $7.30. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.33 an ounce…

