Gold, silver slip

By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 3:53 pm 08/02/2018 03:53pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,210.60 an ounce — down $7.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.33 an ounce — down seven cents.

