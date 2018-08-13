Gold, silver lower

202
By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 3:51 pm 08/13/2018 03:51pm
The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,191.30 an ounce — down $19.80.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.95 an ounce — down 31 cents.

