Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 3:32 pm 08/14/2018 03:32pm
The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,193.00 an ounce — up $1.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.02 an ounce — up 7 cents.

