Gold, silver edge lower

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 3:31 pm 08/10/2018 03:31pm
The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,211.10 an ounce — down 80 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.27 an ounce — down 15 cents.

