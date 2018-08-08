202
Gold, silver edge higher

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 4:00 pm 08/08/2018 04:00pm
The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,212.60 an ounce — up $3.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.38 an ounce — up 6 cents.

